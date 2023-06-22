News & Fox / Trending

Expect a flood of droughts

As sure as night follows day, the rain now washing away parts of the Cape will make way for the hot, dry years

22 June 2023 - 05:00 PAUL ASH
Mighty waters: The R303 leading to Citrusdal was washed away, cutting off the town. Picture: Reuters/Nic Bothma
Greetings from the Cape of Storms, where Table Bay has for the past few days been a seething maelstrom and the mountain has been shrouded in heavy, wet mist. The northwester howls like a dervish across the city, lifting roofs, flattening trees and blowing seagulls into the ocean.

The nights are filled with battering rain squalls. The Cape Flats are awash. Rondebosch Common and other parks are lakes. Waterfalls gush down the mountain and the Liesbeek River is flowing strongly.

To the north, Citrusdal was cut off when the Olifants River destroyed a road. Some of the railway line to Ceres was swept away.

Trees fell on one of the Metrorail tracks, severing cables and forcing the operator to cancel trains, though the unkind might ask how do you know?

The dams and reservoirs serving Cape Town are all overflowing or within another day of rain of doing so. How long ago the looming Day Zero of 2018 seems

Making the most of a sliver of sunlight on Sunday, we strolled up Milnerton’s Sunset Beach.  There were few ships in the bay, save for a reefer looking down by the stern and a container ship making a rapid exit north by northwest from the bay.

No hard lessons to relearn, then, of the great storm of May 1865 when more than 50 ships were driven ashore in Table Bay, with 58 people drowned. 

The dams and reservoirs serving Cape Town are all overflowing or within another day of rain of doing so. How long ago the looming Day Zero of 2018 seems, when people queued for “free water” at the springs in St James and Newlands, didn’t flush their loos and took one-minute showers.

Perhaps, when El Niño is messing with the rain once more, we will look back fondly at this time of sodden plenty and wonder why we didn’t make provision for the big dry that is most certainly coming.

