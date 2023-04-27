News & Fox / Trending

Flights of fancy in Bhisho

How ‘Sebe’s Folly’ briefly hummed to the sound of jet engines

27 April 2023 - 05:00 Paul Ash
A C-17 offloads a Chinook helicopter at Bulembu Airport in Bhisho. Picture: Supplied
A C-17 offloads a Chinook helicopter at Bulembu Airport in Bhisho. Picture: Supplied

As the Bhisho airport brouhaha gathers steam, spare a thought for Maki Ndingaye, who once had the misfortune to run this erstwhile white elephant.

Back in 2005, Ndingaye’s fiefdom at “Sebe’s Folly” comprised 28 staff, including four air traffic controllers, firemen and their trucks, and an operating budget of R786,000.

Only one thing was missing: flights. By the time the Sunday Times rocked up that year to do the story, not one scheduled commercial flight had landed at Bhisho in the 10 years since Ciskei International Airlines had crashed, taking “president” Lennox Sebe’s airline dreams down with it.

Erratic air traffic consisted of ministers coming and going in chartered jets and students from nearby flying schools doing touch-and-goes.

Meanwhile, the air traffic controllers and firemen sat at their posts, played cards and waited for better days.

Given that somnolent state of affairs, it’s probable that the excitement of United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and his personal air force’s arrival last week would have given the controllers a collective heart attack.

The sheikh, his entourage and equipment reportedly filled about 15 aircraft, including C-17 Globemasters, Boeing 787s,  Boeing Business Jets and a Gulfstream G650.

Some of the C-17s produced a fleet of helicopters from their holds, including a hefty Chinook, a machine more usually seen carrying troops into battle.

As the Eastern Cape government hasn’t kept the airport up to scratch in recent years, the sheikh apparently spent R20m rebuilding the runway, in return for possibly getting a lease on the place.

I do hope Ndingaye saw the armada arrive and agreed that his lonely years of keeping the runway lights burning were not entirely wasted.

There is a sunny side to blackouts

Shadowy figures in the dark could have been Russian nuke salespeople
News & Fox
1 week ago

South Africa’s short arm of the law

The spirit may be willing but the execution is weak
News & Fox
2 weeks ago

Making sense of the ‘gold mafia’ documentary

Smuggling doccie gives new, darker meaning to the idea of ‘prosperity gospel’
News & Fox
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Cape Town bets big on lithium batteries
News & Fox
2.
Can fintech solve Sassa’s social grant payment ...
News & Fox / Digital
3.
Spar wars: Family strike back
News & Fox
4.
Moti kidnappings: a most bizarre case
News & Fox / Trending
5.
WATCH: Why South African sex workers’ lives could ...
News & Fox

Related Articles

Jail is no joke

News & Fox / Trending

Sibongile Mani: A crook who craves the spotlight

News & Fox / Trending

BBC forced to reverse red card

News & Fox / Trending

More a rite of passage than an old struggle

News & Fox / Trending

From small skelms to big crooks

News & Fox / Trending

Things that go bump in the sky

News & Fox

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.