Marianne Dashwood, the younger daughter in Jane Austen’s novel Sense and Sensibility, would not have appreciated SA’s present conversation very much.
On being upbraided by sister Elinor once again for her spirited impulsivity, Marianne retorts she was being punished for being open and sincere instead of being “reserved, spiritless, dull, and deceitful”.
“Had I talked only of the weather and the roads, and had I spoken only once in 10 minutes, this reproach would have been spared,” she says.
Fast forward 211 years to SA. Here, in the grinding spring of 2022, the discourse remains mostly about the weather as the hard-pressed residents of Gauteng wilt in a heatwave while rain still falls in Cape Town, the chatter occasionally interspersed by ruminations on failing infrastructure (Eskom, Transnet and so on) and potholes in suburban streets (local government).
This follows a year of unseemly, intemperate weather. In April, large swathes of KwaZulu-Natal were swept away in floods. Wildfires in the US continue to expand in size and ferocity every fire season. In August, the UK boiled in a heatwave.
Meanwhile, Namibian water minister Calle Schlettwein told Bloomberg that the country’s food security was threatened as the Orange and Kunene rivers were drying up.
The average South African would shrug off the temperatures seen in southern England as just another summer’s day but, still, it is clear the weather is out of whack.
Human arrogance being what it is, many are certain that we can fix the weather. I would not want to be impulsively Marianne here but that seems increasingly unlikely.
Either way, nobody with even the smallest spark of light in their eyes can say that climate change is not real.
Hot air — with rain elsewhere
Nobody can say that climate change is not real
