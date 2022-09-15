×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News & Fox / Trending

Chernobyl shadow over Cape Town

Koeberg and its nuclear rods pose a scary scenario

15 September 2022 - 05:00 Paul Ash
The Koeberg nuclear power station, which is located about 30km north of Cape Town. Picture: BLOOMBERG
The Koeberg nuclear power station, which is located about 30km north of Cape Town. Picture: BLOOMBERG

As load-shedding and mutterings of problems at Koeberg take the shine off these early spring days, thoughts turn to Fortunat Lumu, the unenvied protector of a crumbling nuclear reactor in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo.

Prof Lumu, the erstwhile head of the country’s atomic energy authority, presided over the Regional Centre for Nuclear Studies, previously called Trico, a portmanteau word of the type of reactor (Triga mark 1) and Congo.

The centre, established as a research facility in the 1950s by the Belgians before they were booted from the Congo, was the site of Africa’s first nuclear reactor and was enthusiastically supported by US President Dwight Eisenhower’s “Atoms for Peace” programme — a weird thank you for Congo having supplied the uranium used in the bombs dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

That the reactor and its 100 or so rods of enriched uranium have not (yet) been plundered probably owes less to Prof Lumu’s diligence as a security guard than mere luck that the various rebel groups, corrupt politicians and carpet-bagging arms dealers have forgotten its existence.

And so to Koeberg, whose Unit One was shut down on September 3 to fix a problem with one of the control rod mechanisms.

The control rods contain the uranium that power the reactor. Pushing them into the core reduces the nuclear reaction; pulling them partly out allows the reactor to run hotter. 

Naturally, any problems with the control rod mechanisms deserve investigation so that Cape Town does not become the next Chernobyl.

Mutterings, then, of problems at Koeberg — whose operating licence expires in July 2024 and which is in the middle of a controversial refurbishment aimed at extending that licence — shed the wrong kind of light in the gloom.

Prof Lumu might — if he could be found — be able to help focus Eskom’s mind with a few scare stories of his own.

HARTMUT WINKLER: Mishandling of Koeberg extension is a cloud over nuclear sector capacity

There have been big delays in getting Africa’s only nuclear power station operating optimally
Opinion
3 weeks ago

MICHAEL SCHMIDT: The flaws in Ramaphosa’s go-green energy plan

Coal will remain king in SA for the foreseeable future
Opinion
1 month ago

How Eskom returned SA to the Dark Ages

It’s costing the economy billions, and individuals their livelihoods. In the face of prolonged government inaction, voters are out of patience ...
Features
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right ...
News & Fox
2.
WATCH: How to beat superbugs on a tight budget
News & Fox
3.
By the numbers | The richest people in Africa
News & Fox / Numbers
4.
NATASHA MARRIAN: Why parties are targeting the ...
News & Fox
5.
A good week for Mpumi Madisa
News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.