As load-shedding and mutterings of problems at Koeberg take the shine off these early spring days, thoughts turn to Fortunat Lumu, the unenvied protector of a crumbling nuclear reactor in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo.
Prof Lumu, the erstwhile head of the country’s atomic energy authority, presided over the Regional Centre for Nuclear Studies, previously called Trico, a portmanteau word of the type of reactor (Triga mark 1) and Congo.
The centre, established as a research facility in the 1950s by the Belgians before they were booted from the Congo, was the site of Africa’s first nuclear reactor and was enthusiastically supported by US President Dwight Eisenhower’s “Atoms for Peace” programme — a weird thank you for Congo having supplied the uranium used in the bombs dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki.
That the reactor and its 100 or so rods of enriched uranium have not (yet) been plundered probably owes less to Prof Lumu’s diligence as a security guard than mere luck that the various rebel groups, corrupt politicians and carpet-bagging arms dealers have forgotten its existence.
And so to Koeberg, whose Unit One was shut down on September 3 to fix a problem with one of the control rod mechanisms.
The control rods contain the uranium that power the reactor. Pushing them into the core reduces the nuclear reaction; pulling them partly out allows the reactor to run hotter.
Naturally, any problems with the control rod mechanisms deserve investigation so that Cape Town does not become the next Chernobyl.
Mutterings, then, of problems at Koeberg — whose operating licence expires in July 2024 and which is in the middle of a controversial refurbishment aimed at extending that licence — shed the wrong kind of light in the gloom.
Prof Lumu might — if he could be found — be able to help focus Eskom’s mind with a few scare stories of his own.
Chernobyl shadow over Cape Town
Koeberg and its nuclear rods pose a scary scenario
