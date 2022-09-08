×

Same old Tory: Liz Truss takes over in the UK

Did they elect her as prime minister, or fail to stop her ascent?

08 September 2022 - 05:00 Paul Ash
Picture: PETER NICHOLLS/ REUTERS
“I am not a member of any organised political party,” the actor and vaudevillian Will Rogers once said. “I am a Democrat.”

He could have been speaking about the Tories, who, after months of a political Stalingrad in which entire careers have been erased like German infantry divisions, have either elected Liz Truss as the UK’s prime minister or failed to stop her ascent.

Truss takes the helm of the HMS Greatish Britain as the country faces its worst economic and social crises in living memory.

Swathes of people are facing a winter of discontent as soaring energy bills, expensive food and a tottering national health system threaten to leave them literally out in the cold, hungry or sick.

Truss’s plan to fix this is tax cuts. Naturally, these will largely benefit the People Who Matter, that is, the rich to whom any of the trembling, forelock-tugging egomaniacs who have aspired to sleep at No 10 must pay fealty. 

Tax cuts will not, of course, be of much use to people on benefits or counting out one by one the pennies in their evaporating pensions.

Of course, Truss, of whom Groucho Marx might have been thinking when he said “If you don’t like my principles, I have others”, may yet surprise everybody, if only because she will create less carnage than Boris “No Comeback Kid” Johnson.

Still, the omens are not good. Truss presided over the gutting of Environment Agency budgets between 2014 and 2016, resulting in a doubling of raw sewage being pumped into England’s rivers. One of those is the poo-laden Thames, which flows softly by the Houses of Parliament.

As metaphors for misgovernance go, that one is hard to beat.

