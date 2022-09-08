Same old Tory: Liz Truss takes over in the UK

A bid for Grindrod Shipping has been slated as disgracefully low — but if Remgro’s bailed already, should investors follow suit?
The recent AGMs of both investment groups were testy affairs; if only they had more cash to play with
Trump’s Twitter replica, Truth Social, has lost about $6m in its first six months
The fly-by-night developers with grandiose plans to build multimillion-rand penthouses have come and gone, but affordable work, live and play precincts are thriving in downtown Joburg
After apparently turning a corner in Sydney, the Boks need to be aware of a speed bump ahead in Buenos Aires
“I am not a member of any organised political party,” the actor and vaudevillian Will Rogers once said. “I am a Democrat.”
He could have been speaking about the Tories, who, after months of a political Stalingrad in which entire careers have been erased like German infantry divisions, have either elected Liz Truss as the UK’s prime minister or failed to stop her ascent.
Truss takes the helm of the HMS Greatish Britain as the country faces its worst economic and social crises in living memory.
Swathes of people are facing a winter of discontent as soaring energy bills, expensive food and a tottering national health system threaten to leave them literally out in the cold, hungry or sick.
Truss’s plan to fix this is tax cuts. Naturally, these will largely benefit the People Who Matter, that is, the rich to whom any of the trembling, forelock-tugging egomaniacs who have aspired to sleep at No 10 must pay fealty.
Tax cuts will not, of course, be of much use to people on benefits or counting out one by one the pennies in their evaporating pensions.
Of course, Truss, of whom Groucho Marx might have been thinking when he said “If you don’t like my principles, I have others”, may yet surprise everybody, if only because she will create less carnage than Boris “No Comeback Kid” Johnson.
Still, the omens are not good. Truss presided over the gutting of Environment Agency budgets between 2014 and 2016, resulting in a doubling of raw sewage being pumped into England’s rivers. One of those is the poo-laden Thames, which flows softly by the Houses of Parliament.
As metaphors for misgovernance go, that one is hard to beat.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Same old Tory: Liz Truss takes over in the UK
Did they elect her as prime minister, or fail to stop her ascent?
“I am not a member of any organised political party,” the actor and vaudevillian Will Rogers once said. “I am a Democrat.”
He could have been speaking about the Tories, who, after months of a political Stalingrad in which entire careers have been erased like German infantry divisions, have either elected Liz Truss as the UK’s prime minister or failed to stop her ascent.
Truss takes the helm of the HMS Greatish Britain as the country faces its worst economic and social crises in living memory.
Swathes of people are facing a winter of discontent as soaring energy bills, expensive food and a tottering national health system threaten to leave them literally out in the cold, hungry or sick.
Truss’s plan to fix this is tax cuts. Naturally, these will largely benefit the People Who Matter, that is, the rich to whom any of the trembling, forelock-tugging egomaniacs who have aspired to sleep at No 10 must pay fealty.
Tax cuts will not, of course, be of much use to people on benefits or counting out one by one the pennies in their evaporating pensions.
Of course, Truss, of whom Groucho Marx might have been thinking when he said “If you don’t like my principles, I have others”, may yet surprise everybody, if only because she will create less carnage than Boris “No Comeback Kid” Johnson.
Still, the omens are not good. Truss presided over the gutting of Environment Agency budgets between 2014 and 2016, resulting in a doubling of raw sewage being pumped into England’s rivers. One of those is the poo-laden Thames, which flows softly by the Houses of Parliament.
As metaphors for misgovernance go, that one is hard to beat.
Tories vote in Liz Truss as UK’s new prime minister
Bookie expects a short stay for Liz Truss
Truss plans to freeze energy bills
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.