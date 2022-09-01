×

News & Fox / Trending

Light at the end of the Molefe justice tunnel

Expect delays on the prosecution track as he and his crew are held to account for the Transnet train wreck

01 September 2022 - 05:00 PAUL ASH
Brian Molefe and Anoj Singh appearing at Palm Ridge Magistrats court in Ekurhuleni. Picture: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
Brian Molefe and Anoj Singh appearing at Palm Ridge Magistrats court in Ekurhuleni. Picture: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

What’s the difference between Casey Jones and former Transnet boss Brian Molefe? Jones, the train driver of railroad legend, tried to stop his speeding express, blowing the warning whistle and pulling the brake to the last second.

Under pressure from his bosses to make up time on a late-running passenger train, Jones put a heavy hand on the throttle of his regular engine, No 382, and paid the price as he ran full tilt into the back of a stalled freight train at Vaughan, Mississippi, at 3.52am on April 30 1900. 

The hands of his watch were frozen at the time of impact and he was, according to folklore, still gripping the whistle cord when he was pulled from the wreck.

We can expect many red signals, binding brakes, timetable adjustments and side-tracking

Molefe, however, according to the charges against him, effectively told his train crew —   Anoj Singh, Garry Pita and others who appeared in the Palm Ridge court this week —  throw on more coal, chaps, and keep that throttle wide open.

Whether the train-wreckers ever pay for their alleged malfeasance — such as the multimillion-rand contract for locomotives — remains to be seen. 

One thing is certain: we can expect many red signals, binding brakes, timetable adjustments and sidetracking as the Transnet justice train tries to build up steam. At least it is rolling, unlike many of the locomotives in question, which are sidelined for want of spares.

A century from now, will the Transnet story be the stuff of legend and song? It would be a shame if such rich material were lost to history. The tale has it all:  danger, hubris, arrogance, greedy bosses and shiny new trains. The only thing missing is a touch of heroism.

