News & Fox / Trending

Land reform agents get their fingers in a fake-meat pie

Pointless posse rides out to harass the innocents on the burger shelves

25 August 2022 - 05:00 Paul Ash
Picture: ROBERT BOTHA
Picture: ROBERT BOTHA

It is axiomatic that governments suffering from delusions of power like to have their fingers in all the pies.

Any claims that the SA government is not, in fact, trying to also eat all the pies will get lost in this week’s brouhaha between the Food Safety Agency (FSA) and the country’s purveyors of what the agriculture, land reform & rural development department calls “analogue meat”.

The relative merits or demerits of the department’s claims aside (in brief: calling a patty made from soya a “burger” confuses customers), its pompous rhetoric emanating from the department that the FSA has been tasked to seize all fake-meat products from supermarket shelves countrywide is likely to strike the average citizen as a colossal misallocation of state resources. Such as diverting the police from catching proper criminals instead of vendors of sausages made from plants.

The fact that not only is there a department within the department called the “Food Safety Agency” but that it will send its operatives to help pull analogue meat from the shelves is in itself exciting.

Do the agents wear baseball caps, aviator shades and jackets with “FSA” emblazoned in big letters on the back? Will they stride into cartel warehouses, sorry, supermarkets shouting: “FSA! Put the analogue sausages where we can see them.”?

Introducing meat substitutes to a nation of unrepentant carnivores must have been the business pitch from hell. 

Yet these companies have slowly made inroads into a difficult market, created jobs and done their little bit for the SA economy. Going after them, as the department is doing with meat, is, if you’ll excuse the mixed metaphor, plucking the lowest of low-hanging fruit.

It is a useful distraction, however, from other quagmires — such as land reform — that the department has botched and botched again.

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.