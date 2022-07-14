×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News & Fox / Trending

TRENDING

Crocodile tears for those who died at Enyobeni tavern

Politicians shamelessly exploit the deaths of young victims

14 July 2022 - 05:00 PAUL ASH
President Cyril Ramaphosa at the mass funeral for those who died in the Enyobeni tragedy in East London. Picture: ALAN EASON
President Cyril Ramaphosa at the mass funeral for those who died in the Enyobeni tragedy in East London. Picture: ALAN EASON

Nkosinathi Sikobi, a community leader from Enyobeni where 21 young people died in a tavern during a “pens down” party in June, has summed up the point-scoring and political hand-wringing that have accompanied the tragedy far better than most others.

“It’s useless for all these politicians to come here,” he said, “and say all these nice things and then after the funeral they are nowhere to be found.”

Not to puncture Sikobi’s very real despair, but if you look up the words “callous”, “slimy”, “glad-handing” or “carpetbagger”, it’s almost certain the entry will say “see politician”.

You only need consider the first of the funerals to get a sense of Sikobi’s anger: 21 coffins but 19 of them empty, there only for a show of symbolism for the top brass to cry crocodile tears over.

SA should brace itself for more of this as the gun smoke clears from the three tavern shootings at the weekend.

In the wake of Enyobeni, President Cyril Ramaphosa called for the drinking age to be raised from 18 to 21 (the youngest victim was 13). What will the government’s response be to the shootings? Tougher gun laws? Maybe a nationwide amnesty for all those currently stashing AK-47s in their houses to turn them over to the cops, who will in turn stash them in an armoury from which they can later dribble out onto the streets when no-one is looking?

Or maybe the government will simply close the taverns, lockdown style, because of a link between alcohol and trauma wards full of shot and dying people.

So SA staggers along, wounded, bleeding and struggling to breathe, and the only sounds are fading hoofbeats and the slam, slam, slam of stable doors.

How the police are failing our children

When 21 children died in an East London pub, police minister Bheki Cele lectured the parents
News & Fox
2 weeks ago

Police top brass to visit site of Soweto tavern mass shooting

As authorities search for the gunmen, the national police commissioner and police minister will conduct a site visit to the Soweto crime scene
National
2 days ago

EDITORIAL: Tavern shootings a clarion call for better policing

Quarterly statistics show the police are not adequately coping with the tidal wave of crime
Opinion
2 days ago

Cyril Ramaphosa urges swift action after 19 killed in tavern attacks

‘As a nation, we cannot allow violent criminals to terrorise us in this way, regardless of where such incidents may occur’
National
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
PODCAST: Change is coming to SA politics, says ...
News & Fox
2.
Musk laughs off Twitter lawsuit in characteristic ...
News & Fox
3.
SA oranges on the EU red list
News & Fox
4.
HOT PROPERTY: R15m for this contemporary abode in ...
News & Fox / Hot Property
5.
PROFILE: Marcél du Toit, CEO of Leadhome
News & Fox

Related Articles

Security forces not responsible for tavern safety, says ANC’s Pule Mabe

National

Tavern killings show post-Covid-19 change to group murder patterns

National

Ramaphosa blames owners for tragedy at tavern

National

LETTER: Eastern Cape tavern deaths — more questions than answers

Opinion / Letters

Generator fumes ‘highly unlikely’ to have caused tavern deaths

National

Teens likely to have been accidentally poisoned in tavern

National

At least 22 youngsters die in East London tavern

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.