×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News & Fox / Trending

How to make SA ungovernable: block the N3

The N3 is our Suez Canal and blocking it is more than just a provincial inconvenience

23 June 2022 - 05:00 PAUL ASH
Picture: TWITTER
Picture: TWITTER

Saying, as transport minister Fikile “Mr Fixit” Mbalula did last week, that the blockade of trucks on the N3 highway could “potentially damage the economy” is like saying there is potentially a little bit of a war in Ukraine.

The N3 is the economic artery along which most of Gauteng’s lifeblood flows. This is especially true since the Natcor rail corridor is still not back online after April’s floods.

If you stand atop Van Reenen’s Pass at night, you might see the admittedly impressive sight of trucks grinding slowly uphill in a solid river of light reaching from the Tugela toll plaza to the top of the pass. The N3 is SA’s Suez Canal, its Transcontinental Railroad, its Silk Road, and all it takes is the piece of errant cholesterol from one burning blockaded truck to give the country a heart attack.

The issue, allegedly, is that the government isn’t doing enough to prevent foreign truckers from taking local jobs.

There may be a speck of truth there. A local truck owner, whose most profitable route was delivering earthmoving equipment to the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), once told me he preferred using Zimbabwean drivers — one of them determinedly undocumented — on these epics because the rest were no match for the DRC’s hardened scammers. It is only a speck, though.

Much more strange is how the blockades are really only a KwaZulu-Natal thing, meaning that foreign drivers are merely scapegoats for a barely obscured agenda to make the country ungovernable, poor and ripe for insurrection. 

Given that the threats precede the blockades sometimes by weeks, the big question is why this fire isn’t being doused before it’s lit. 

Of course, that would mean having a “fire brigade” in the form of actual concerned security professionals who weren’t keeping only one eye on the fire and the other on SA’s constantly shape-shifting future.

Interministerial team meets with trucking, freight, logistics industry

Bid to end blockades of economically vital N3
National
3 days ago

End of N3 blockade in sight as parties sign road freight plan

Government reaches agreement with employers and stakeholders to end crippling blockade
National
2 days ago

Ministers move to ease N3 blockade that has cost economy R300m

Truckers are calling for an end to the employment of foreign drivers in the sector
National
6 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
PODCAST: Songezo Zibi’s Manifesto – not a moment ...
News & Fox
2.
A bad week for Ivan Glasenberg
News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week
3.
By the numbers | Rising petrol prices
News & Fox / Numbers
4.
Arthur Fraser, wannabe trophy hunter
News & Fox / Trending
5.
101: Uber in SA
News & Fox

Related Articles

Firms employ private security to protect parts of N3

National

WATCH: N3 blockades halted after truckers, government ink agreement

National

End of N3 blockade in sight as parties sign road freight plan

National / Labour

Hiring private security for freeways a risk, says road freight boss

National

JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: State must sort the bikinis from the heart pills to beat ...

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.