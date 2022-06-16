Oh, for a lockable mattress

If there’s one thing you can say about our president, politics of inertia aside, it’s that he’s a bit savvy when it comes to ye olde cash flow.

Had other investors stashed loose change in the Bank of Edblo before last week’s almighty market crash, they’d be wealthier for it. Inflation in the US has been rising for months, but it really blew out last Thursday, tipping the scales at 8.6% in May, year on year.

Those numbers fired a red-tinged dart into markets across the world: on Monday, the S&P 500 plunged 3.9%, while global markets tumbled 3.7%. Since hitting recent highs, the US index has lost 20%, while SA’s JSE has shed 14% over the past three months. That’s pretty much what your retirement savings has probably fallen by.