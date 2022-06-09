Arthur Fraser, wannabe trophy hunter

Fraser alleges that Ramaphosa did not report the theft but kidnapped the perpetrators and bribed them to remain silent. Ramaphosa admits to the robbery but denies any criminal conduct.

The president’s spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, says the cash, much less than Fraser alleges, was the proceeds of the sale of game. Few further details are available. Tax evasion and money laundering by Ramaphosa are but two implications of Fraser’s revelations.

But it’s important to keep perspective. Recall the hysteria over the alleged rogue unit at the SA Revenue Service, a fabrication with kernels of truth. As Ramaphosa vies for a second term as ANC president, Fraser’s revelations attempt to derail that bid and perhaps ward off criminal charges against himself.

On the other hand, Ramaphosa’s feeble attempts to explain his use of the Bank of Edblo are concerning. What is required are direct answers. Nothing less will do.