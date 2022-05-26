A pox on these fearmongers

Anyone want to bet that the geopolitical experts currently flooding social media with their analyses of the Ukraine-Russia situation will pivot rapidly to new roles as monkeypox epidemiologists?

They had long since abandoned the sinking ship of the coronavirus, where, if general global apathy is anything to go by, there is nothing more to see, folks, so move on. And with the Russian invasion now three months old — the social media equivalent of several lifetimes — and looking rather stalematey, it’s time to find something new.

What better, then, than a good old lurid plague, complete with lesions, buboes and open sores? The World Health Organisation’s (WHO) updates on the monkeypox outbreak have been sober and measured. “Monkeypox is a viral zoonosis (a virus transmitted to humans from animals) with symptoms very similar to those seen in the past in smallpox patients, although it is clinically less severe.”