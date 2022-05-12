Welcome to Rat War 2

There is a city on the Volga that takes its name from the wide river that it straddles, but which in another time was called Stalingrad, site of a siege so bitter, relentless and grinding that the name has become a metaphor for thwarted ambition.

In the 200-day-long World War 2 battle, German invaders took the city but then found themselves surrounded, and then increasingly crushed, by the Red Army’s fist of steel (and cheap human flesh). The battle was reduced to gangs of crazed soldiers fighting in kitchens, bedrooms, attics, sewers and eventually, as artillery shells and bombs rained down, mere piles of rubble.

The German name for the siege is a 1,000-picture word: rattenkrieg. Rat war.

There were two notable positions at the heart of the fighting. There was the Stalingrad Tractor Factory (which, in no small irony, no longer makes tractors but has switched to self-propelled antitank guns), where German defenders died of starvation, cold and bullets through the deathly winter of 1942.