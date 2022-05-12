×

Welcome to Rat War 2

The parallels between Stalingrad and the Ukraine war grow clearer every day

12 May 2022 - 05:00 PAUL ASH
Picture: REUTERS/CARLOS BARRIA
Picture: REUTERS/CARLOS BARRIA

There is a city on the Volga that takes its name from the wide river that it straddles, but which in another time was called Stalingrad, site of a siege so bitter, relentless and grinding that the name has become a metaphor for thwarted ambition.

In the 200-day-long World War 2 battle, German invaders took the city but  then found themselves surrounded, and then increasingly crushed, by the Red Army’s fist of steel (and cheap human flesh). The battle was reduced to gangs of crazed soldiers fighting in kitchens, bedrooms, attics, sewers and eventually, as artillery shells and bombs rained down, mere piles of rubble.

The German name for the siege is a 1,000-picture word: rattenkrieg. Rat war.

There were two notable positions at the heart of the fighting. There was the Stalingrad Tractor Factory (which, in no small irony, no longer makes tractors but has switched to self-propelled antitank guns), where German defenders died of starvation, cold and bullets through the deathly winter of 1942.

It may yet happen that the Azovstal plant becomes the 21st century’s ‘Tractor Factory’ or ‘Pavlov’s House’

And then there was a fortified four-storey building, Pavlov’s House, named for its commander Sgt Yakov Pavlov, where a platoon of Red Army soldiers held on grimly, without resupply, for two months.

Pavlov’s House is at the centre of Russian mythmaking about the battle of Stalingrad — the house was not, in fact, in the centre of the city but further out — just as Russia’s defeat of the Nazis has become central to Vladimir Putin’s rhetoric about expunging Nazism from Ukraine.

It may yet happen that the Azovstal plant — a rat’s nest of bunkers, tunnels and rubble — becomes the 21st century’s “Tractor Factory” or “Pavlov’s House”. There is an even chance, though, that the whole of Ukraine — and not just Mariupol — will turn into Putin’s Stalingrad. The question is, will he appreciate the irony? Or even care? 

ANDREAS KLUTH: Ukrainians at Azovstal fight for one another, their country and history

Last stands remain mysterious: what motivates men and women to face such overwhelming force, and near-certain death?
Opinion
2 weeks ago

Will Vladimir Putin declare war as Russia commemorates its Victory Day?

Such a move would allow Russia to order a mass mobilisation, potentially helping to jump-start its stalled invasion of Ukraine
News
2 days ago

Putin justifies invasion as fighting continues in Ukraine

Russian president offers no clues in Victory Day speech as to how much longer the assault will last
World
2 days ago
