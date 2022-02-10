News & Fox / Trending

JSC: When odious jesters take over the court

Clowns should be confined harmlessly to the circus, not given the power to recommend a chief justice

10 February 2022 - 05:00 Paul Ash
Picture: 123RF/RCLASSENLAYOUTS
Picture: 123RF/RCLASSENLAYOUTS

There is nothing new about politicians trying to pack the courts with judges they think will be sympathetic to their causes. The 45th president of the US — the country that once styled itself as the policeman of the free world, or even the entire world — did it. So why get upset when others follow suit?

Because it is a disgrace that sleazy politicians get to choose jurists, people who outshine them on just about every social, intellectual and decency metric you care to apply.

So to the disgraceful scenes during the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) hearings last week to nominate a candidate for chief justice. Instead of a probing inquiry into why the candidates felt they would make great chief justices, SA was treated to a bilious and revolting confection of innuendo, slurs, race-baiting, misogyny, bullying, disinformation and point-scoring.

This week the JSC leads the field in the Odious Derby for the Hobbled and Captured, which is not saying much, sadly, because doubtless some new outrage will soon storm into the front.

Meanwhile, the bad taste left by the disgraceful JSC hearings lingers like cheap garlic on a soggy pizza.

Two questions, both of which have the same answer. Is SA ready for a chief justice who happens to be a woman? And could the leadership of the EFF benefit from a short, sharp lesson in how to handle firearms at crowded rallies?

Answers on a postcard.

A travesty of justice?

After a gruelling week of interviews, the JSC has put forward Mandisa Maya as its preferred candidate as SA’s next chief justice. But a controversial ...
Features
1 hour ago

Dali Mpofu’s position on JSC under review

The General Council of the Bar has expressed disapproval of his conduct during last week’s interviews of judges by the JSC
National
1 day ago

Cyril Ramaphosa awaits JSC report before deciding whether to appoint Mandisa Maya

Judicial Service Commission recommends the head of the SA’s appeals court for top judge, with the final decision up to President Cyril Ramaphosa
National
4 days ago

EDITORIAL: Gauntlet thrown to Ramaphosa as JSC deviants bedevil Maya’s triumph

The process that got SA to the critical juncture of a woman becoming judicial chief has been an abomination, to put it politely
Opinion
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
PODCAST: SA has a power problem? Just nuke it
News & Fox
2.
PROFILE: Norman Drieselmann, the CEO who bought ...
News & Fox
3.
Hawks ‘don’t have the budget’ for Steinhoff probe
News & Fox
4.
ENTREPRENEUR: Warren Hickinbotham, founder of ...
News & Fox / Entrepreneurs
5.
Cape Town gets its seven commuter lines running ...
News & Fox

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.