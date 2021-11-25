News & Fox / Trending

China serves a double fault

When a tennis player disappeared, there were some odd line calls, which few except the toadying IOC believed

25 November 2021 - 05:00 Paul Ash
Peng Shuai said she had been sexually assaulted — then she disappeared. Picture: Getty Images/Mark Kolbe
Peng Shuai said she had been sexually assaulted — then she disappeared. Picture: Getty Images/Mark Kolbe

Remember the hoo-ha about the coronavirus vaccine containing a chip so that nasty, nosy governments can track you? Here’s a news flash: if you’re a social media user, governments don’t need to bother with an injectable microchip — they are already watching you.

Three weeks ago, Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai claimed, on her Weibo page, that she had been sexually assaulted three years before by former senior vice-premier Zhang Gaoli. Weibo, if you don’t already know, is China’s version of Twitter.

Now for a dose of fright: the tennis star’s post was removed from her page 30 minutes after it appeared.

Thirty minutes!

Censors then blocked her account, leaving her 500,000 fans in the dark. A total ban on discussing the matter followed soon after that, and Peng disappeared.

The Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) rapidly sounded the alarm. It threatened to withdraw millions of dollars’ worth of business from China if the authorities did not offer proof of Peng’s well-being and investigate her claims, WTA head Steve Simon told CNN.

The Chinese authorities have since rolled out video clips and photos of Peng at a children’s tennis tournament and apparently having dinner with friends.

Then the International Olympic Committee (IOC) had a 30-minute video call with Peng and announced that she was "alive and well".

Never mind that the IOC’s ham-fisted nonhandling of the matter has been decried by human rights activists as a publicity stunt; the world will just have to take its word for it that Peng is safe.

Please don’t mention sports boycotts and money. Or, for that matter, the Uyghurs, whom the Chinese authorities deny they are repressing.

Meanwhile, neither Zhang nor the Chinese government has responded to Peng’s allegations.

So, we wait.

China slams the door on tennis player’s sexual assault allegation

Calls mount for investigation of Peng Shuai’s claim against former vice-premier Zhang Gaoli
World
1 day ago

Chinese tennis star’s ‘proof of life’ call with Olympic boss not enough, says WTA

The Women’s Tennis Association is still concerned about Peng Shuai’s whereabouts after her allegations of sexual harassment
Sport
2 days ago

Tennis chief is now even more worried about safety of Chinese star

Alarm intensifies after an email purportedly from Peng Shuai denies her earlier allegations of sexual assault
Sport
6 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
PODCAST: Sim Tshabalala, gentleman banker, on ...
News & Fox
2.
A bad week for Julius Malema
News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week
3.
WEBINAR | Social grants: the new frontier for ...
News & Fox
4.
A bad week for Tongaat’s Gavin Hudson
News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week
5.
Sasol: stepping on gas, but still polluting
News & Fox

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.