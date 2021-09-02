News & Fox / Trending

News frenzy rages as real victims languish in Afghanistan

The blazing gasoline now raining down on the Oval Office has become an opportunity to sock it to Joe Biden

02 September 2021 - 05:00 Paul Ash
Afghan citizens who have been evacuated from Kabul arrive at Torrejon Air Base in Torrejon de Ardoz, outside Madrid, Spain. Picture: REUTERS/JAVIER BARBANCHO
Afghan citizens who have been evacuated from Kabul arrive at Torrejon Air Base in Torrejon de Ardoz, outside Madrid, Spain. Picture: REUTERS/JAVIER BARBANCHO

Once upon a time, the standard rhetoric of US politics was that Democrat presidents got the country into wars, and Republican presidents got it out of them.

Cue Lyndon Johnson sending the airmobile division — the "Cav" — to Vietnam in 1965, the beginning of a huge surge of troop deployments to battle the commies.

The awful mess in Southeast Asia was Richard Nixon’s to clean up and it was he who ordered the troops back home in 1973, leaving the Army of the Republic of Vietnam (ARVN) to hold off the North Vietnamese Army, a task at which it failed epically.

The ARVN did put up a more spirited fight than the equally well-equipped Afghan National Army which, having been given $85bn worth of US weaponry, melted away at the first shot, leading many to think that its commanders had made a deal with the Taliban to go without a fuss.

As an SA contractor said to me last week, you don’t own an Afghan, you merely rent him.

Yet the blazing gasoline now raining down on the Oval Office in the wake of the Kabul debacle is much less about the failed Afghan adventure than an opportunity to sock it to Joe Biden.

Never mind that Biden urged Barack Obama to not send more troops to Afghanistan. Or that it was Donald Art of the Deal Trumpwhose deal with the Taliban involved letting 5,000 of its fighters out of jail, as if anyone actually believed they would return to their villages.

What remains is the news cycle. As it churns and politicians have the full attention of their constituents — admittedly briefly — the bloodletting, from Republicans and Democrats alike, is in full roar.

Soon the cycle will find something else to prey on while the real victims — the women and children of Afghanistan — will fade from the screens.

Afghans squeezed by rising prices and lack of cash

With many banks and money markets ordered to reopen, people queue for hours to withdraw limited amounts of cash
World
12 hours ago

US completes withdrawal from Afghanistan after 20-year war

Most of the more than 20 allied countries involved in airlifting Afghans and their citizens out of Kabul say they have completed evacuations
World
2 days ago

Taliban says it wants to be on good terms with the US

Last American soldiers fly out of Afghanistan to end 20 years of war
World
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
PODCAST: Why Duferco is just walking away
News & Fox
2.
TECH REVIEW: My Family Cinema app — some ...
News & Fox / Gimme
3.
EXCLUSIVE: Digital move pays off for Retail ...
News & Fox / Another Week
4.
TECH REVIEW: Conferencing like a pro with the DJI ...
News & Fox / Gimme
5.
HOT PROPERTY: A surfer’s dream in Kommetjie
News & Fox / Hot Property

Related Articles

Taliban fire weapons as final US troops exit Afghanistan

World / Asia

US enters the final phase of Kabul evacuations

World / Asia

ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: Pax Americana’s hubris in Afghanistan

Opinion / Columnists

China eyes Afghan hi-tech treasures

Business

Afghan children evacuated to the United States

World / Asia

Afghans risk suicide bomb threats at Kabul airport to flee country

World / Asia

Behind Biden’s foreign policy folly

Features

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.