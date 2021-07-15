Sky-high case of ‘the egos have landed’

There is a wonderful cartoon by the late Bob Connolly, who was for many years the political cartoonist for the Rand Daily Mail. The drawing, entitled "Great Honour", shows US president Lyndon B Johnson welcoming French president Charles de Gaulle to the launch pad of a rocket in front of a crowd of flag-waving patriots.

With a sly smile LBJ says, "The Americans have chosen you as the first man to be sent to the moon", the implication being that it was widely hoped he wouldn’t come back.

Richard Branson’s self-congratulatory rocket ride to the edge of space stirs similar emotions.

Set aside the tosh about exploring the new frontier of space and all the other malarkey that Branson and fellow rookie astronaut, Amazon boss Jeff Bezos, have trotted out as reasons for spending vast sums of money for the dubious pleasure of experiencing zero gravity for three minutes.