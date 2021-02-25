Don’t blame vaccine queue jumpers

SA has joined more than 90 nations that have started to dispense coronavirus vaccines. That’s something to celebrate.

Thanks to some fancy footwork and barely any sleep, SA Medical Research Council president Prof Glenda Gray and health minister Zweli Mkhize this month rescued the government’s vaccine rollout with a swift pivot to the Johnson & Johnson jab after plans to launch with AstraZeneca’s shot were torpedoed at the eleventh hour by bad news about its efficacy.

With great relief, last Wednesday shots began going into the arms of health-care workers at public hospitals around SA. This was the start of phase 1 of the vaccine strategy, targeting 1.25-million health-care workers.

It has become obvious that health-care workers who have signed up on the government’s electronic vaccine data system have not been getting clear instructions about when and where they will be vaccinated, nor are they being told how vaccination sites are prioritising recipients.