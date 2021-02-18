News & Fox / Trending

Roll up for Carl Niehaus’s travelling RET circus

Carl Niehaus pretends he’s fighting for a bigger principle; actually, he’s just fighting the constitution

18 February 2021 - 05:00 Rob Rose
Carl Niehaus: Serial liar. Picture: Business Day/Thulani Mbele
Carl Niehaus: Serial liar. Picture: Business Day/Thulani Mbele

There’s something eerily similar about the periodically orphaned Carl Niehaus and the Trump supporters who still gather to protest against the "rigged US election".

It’s not just the immunity from reason they have in common, it’s that they pretend to take a point of principle when they’re doing something far more mundane: bluntly refusing to accept the law.

In Niehaus’s case, he’s defending former president Jacob Zuma’s decision to defy a summons and a Constitutional Court order to appear at the Zondo commission as a witness. Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo has asked the Constitutional Court to order Zuma’s imprisonment, if it finds him guilty of contempt of court.

To Niehaus, this is an infringement of Zuma’s right to simply opt out of the legal system. If you’re looking for the embodiment of the phrase "defending the indefensible", think Niehaus in an ill-fitting camo outfit, mouthing off as if he’s quaffed one too many jars of ivermectin.

This week, Niehaus said: "We are Zuma, and Zuma is us." So he is happy to be joined to the criminal charges Zuma is facing over the arms deal? Even though, when that deal was done, his mother hadn’t even died the first time.

In a TV interview this week, Niehaus tied himself in knots arguing that it would be wrong to force Zuma to "actually explain" why he is invoking the right to remain silent, as he’ll have to "declare what he is concerned about".

Niehaus is deceiving people: Zuma isn’t the accused in a criminal trial for which he could claim "silence"; he’s a witness subpoenaed to a commission he established.

Max du Preez, Vrye Weekblad editor, says Niehaus is what you get when you mix a Calvinist with a communist, and feed him only populism. Rebecca Davis in the Daily Maverick says "asking Niehaus anything is like interrogating sand", considering his flair for fibbing. His travelling "radical economic transformation" circus is is a snug fit for all those ideals.

NATASHA MARRIAN: Zuma will bend — as always

Defying the Constitutional Court is low, even for Zuma, but he will eventually concede; he always does
Opinion
1 day ago

Jacob Zuma’s catch-22

If the former president doesn’t testify at the Zondo commission, he’ll probably be unable to challenge its outcome. Either way, it will be difficult ...
Features
1 week ago

TOM EATON: Why Zuma cannot, and will not, go to prison

If the former president falls, it will be onto a Lilo in the fire-pool at Nkandla
Opinion
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Lockdown day 153: Latest Covid-19 numbers
News & Fox / Numbers
2.
By the numbers: Covid-19 projections
News & Fox / Numbers
3.
The rise of unified communications
News & Fox
4.
Why SA has Africa’s highest porn viewership
News & Fox / Digital
5.
Nothing very flash about Sars’s eFiling tech
News & Fox / Digital

Related Articles

ANC top six leaders to meet Zuma over refusal to testify at Zondo commission

National

Jacob Zuma’s defiance may land him in jail

National

EDITORIAL: ANC: the moment has arrived — for Ramaphosa

Opinion / Editorials

ANC’s Ace Magashule may be forced to step down

National

JUSTICE MALALA: Zuma’s forked tongue brigade

Opinion / Home & Abroad

TONY LEON: Ramaphosa is failing in his duty to protect the constitution

Opinion / Columnists

FRED KHUMALO: My enemy’s enemy is my friend

Opinion / A Moveable Feast

JONNY STEINBERG: The bitter consequences of the ANC’s original sin

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.