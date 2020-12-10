News & Fox / Trending

Trump attack dog fails to save face

Why would Rudy Giuliani not blow his nose on a handkerchief, then wipe his face with the same side?

10 December 2020 - 05:00 Paul Ash
Rudy Giuliani: An ego the size of the Hindenburg. Picture: REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Rudy Giuliani: An ego the size of the Hindenburg. Picture: REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

What a piece of work is Rudy Giuliani? Lawyer. Crime fighter. Time magazine person of the year 2002. Honorary knight of the British Empire. Crusading New York mayor (two terms). Inventor of the "perp walk" in which high-profile crime suspects were paraded before the media. Associate attorney-general under Ronald Reagan. Senatorial candidate. Presidential adviser and lawyer. Presidential post facto attack dog.

No surprise, then, that Giuliani, a kid from Brooklyn, has an ego the size of the Hindenburg and an inflammable sense of outrage to match.

You may have seen him give an unhinged press conference outside Four Seasons Total Landscaping in Philadelphia — a garden centre jammed between a crematorium and a sex shop — and days later at another presser where two rivers of black hair dye streaked down his cheeks.

Given his frantic schedule as he seeks to fulfil Donald Trump’s mission to have the election overturned, it was perhaps inevitable that he would get infected. After all, the message from the White House on how to protect oneself from the virus has been erratic. Why would he break ranks with his boss and wear a mask? Or not blow his nose on a handkerchief, and then wipe his face with the same side? Giuliani is now in hospital but "feeling good". Trump tweeted: "Get better soon, Rudy, we will carry on."

Carry on with what, exactly? Not combating the pandemic that may kill 450,000 Americans by the end of winter? Not asking folks to stay home as infections rocket? Not saying sorry to those fighting for their lives as the curve does anything but flatten?

As a Brooklynite might say, fuggedaboudit.

Rudi Giuliani hospitalised as he tests positive for Covid-19

Former New York mayor was admitted to Georgetown University Medical Center on Sunday
World
2 days ago

Trump says election challenge probably won’t reach supreme court

Recount in Wisconsin confirms Biden won the hotly contested swing state by more than 20,000 votes
World
1 week ago

Meet the Republican voters who would go to war for Donald Trump

For some Americans, Trump not only won the election he’s the only person and true patriot they trust, with civil war not ‘off the table’
World
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
PODCAST: To what problem is Afrikaans the ...
News & Fox
2.
Edcon dodges liquidation
News & Fox
3.
Profile: MD of personal finance at Old Mutual ...
News & Fox
4.
Absa’s mystery sale of SA’s largest house
News & Fox
5.
PROFILE: How actress Masechaba Mtolo bought Lew ...
News & Fox / Entrepreneurs

Related Articles

Trump attacks election integrity at Georgia rally ahead of crucial Senate vote

World / Americas

Biden picks California attorney-general Xavier Becerra as health secretary

World / Americas

Joe Biden wants a waiver for first black secretary of defence

World / Americas

Biden picks retired general as defence secretary

World / Americas

California imposes tough lockdown

World / Americas

BOSTON GLOBE: Republicans learn the wrong lesson from poll

Opinion

Why you should keep politics out of investment decisions

Opinion

Trump adds more Chinese companies to military blacklist

World

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.