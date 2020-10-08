The Trump circus rolls on
If you had hoped Trump would leave hospital chastened and wiser, don’t hold your breath
The president of the Disunited States has Covid-19. There are many who wish him ill, which he now is, despite his post-hospital photo op at the White House.
It was inevitable, they say, that Donald J Trump — who for six grinding months has downplayed the seriousness of a virus that has killed 210,000 Americans — would get it. A long time coming. Inescapable. Divine justice. His fault.
After all, the virus feels nothing for race, age, political affiliation, gender, religion, demographic or nationality. It doesn’t care if you believe it is a hoax or a Chinese bioweapon. It doesn’t watch YouTube or swim in the QAnon swamp. It isn’t Russian or Chinese or from deep space or Deep State.
It is, simply, what it is, and the leader of the free world now has it.
But for anyone hoping that Trump would leave the hospital chastened, wiser and perhaps a little more contemplative of the sufferings of "his" people, don’t hold your breath.
"Don’t be afraid of Covid", he tweeted. "Don’t let it dominate your lives. Get out there," he said later.
Wait! What’s that fluttering sound? That’s the sound of a missed opportunity taking flight. There was a brief, golden moment during which Trump might have shown some vote-winning humility and perhaps said "This is a bad thing" or "Wear a mask" or "I understand why you are afraid".
Who am I kidding? The ringmaster is back and the circus rolls on. Send in the clowns! Hello, Ivanka, Jared, Mitt, Kayleigh — where were we?
