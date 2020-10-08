News & Fox / Trending

The Trump circus rolls on

If you had hoped Trump would leave hospital chastened and wiser, don’t hold your breath

08 October 2020 - 05:00 Paul Ash
President Donald Trump pulls off his protective face mask as he poses atop the Truman Balcony of the White House after returning from being hospitalized at Walter Reed Medical Center. Picture: REUTERS/Erin Scott
President Donald Trump pulls off his protective face mask as he poses atop the Truman Balcony of the White House after returning from being hospitalized at Walter Reed Medical Center. Picture: REUTERS/Erin Scott

The president of the Disunited States has Covid-19. There are many who wish him ill, which he now is, despite his post-hospital photo op at the White House.

It was inevitable, they say, that Donald J Trump — who for six grinding months has downplayed the seriousness of a virus that has killed 210,000 Americans — would get it. A long time coming. Inescapable. Divine justice. His fault.

After all, the virus feels nothing for race, age, political affiliation, gender, religion, demographic or nationality. It doesn’t care if you believe it is a hoax or a Chinese bioweapon. It doesn’t watch YouTube or swim in the QAnon swamp. It isn’t Russian or Chinese or from deep space or Deep State.

It is, simply, what it is, and the leader of the free world now has it.

Picture: 123RF/ tawhy
Picture: 123RF/ tawhy

But for anyone hoping that Trump would leave the hospital chastened, wiser and perhaps a little more contemplative of the sufferings of "his" people, don’t hold your breath.

"Don’t be afraid of Covid", he tweeted. "Don’t let it dominate your lives. Get out there," he said later.

Wait! What’s that fluttering sound? That’s the sound of a missed opportunity taking flight. There was a brief, golden moment during which Trump might have shown some vote-winning humility and perhaps said "This is a bad thing" or "Wear a mask" or "I understand why you are afraid".

Who am I kidding? The ringmaster is back and the circus rolls on. Send in the clowns! Hello, Ivanka, Jared, Mitt, Kayleigh — where were we?

Both allies and critics wonder about Donald Trump’s possible career-limiting move

Trump has, in effect, saddled himself with the blame for any more layoffs and market losses in the final weeks before the US election
World
16 hours ago

RAZINA MUNSHI: A global outbreak of mediocre leaders

Trump’s blunders over the past few days explain why the US has botched its response to the pandemic so profoundly
Opinion
2 days ago

‘Don’t let Covid-19 dominate you,’ Donald Trump brags on return to White House

At the White House residence, Trump removed his mask, flashed thumbs-up and saluted.He did not appear to put his mask on before going inside
World
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
WeBuyCars: From disappointment to opportunity
News & Fox / Digital
2.
Ivan Pillay on KPMG’s ‘reparations’
News & Fox
3.
PROFILE: Is Phindile Baleni Cyril’s next DG?
News & Fox
4.
A good week for Shamila Batohi
News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week
5.
PROFILE: How actress Masechaba Mtolo bought Lew ...
News & Fox / Entrepreneurs

Related Articles

EDITORIAL: Circus around Trump gets crazier

Opinion / Editorials

Trump calls off talks on fiscal stimulus package until after election

World / Americas

Donald Trump greets supporters from inside car driven by security staffer

World / Americas

Donald Trump tells people not to fear Covid-19 as he poses, barefaced, for ...

World / Americas

IAN BREMMER: Domestic, not foreign, changes are likely under a Biden term

Opinion

Donald Trump and Covid-19: how might this affect his chances of re-election?

Opinion

Virus result puts focus on Trump’s medical history

Life

THE NEW YORK TIMES: Move presidential debates online

Opinion / Columnists

Donald Trump mulling televised address on ‘triumphant’ return

World / Americas

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.