The Trump circus rolls on

The president of the Disunited States has Covid-19. There are many who wish him ill, which he now is, despite his post-hospital photo op at the White House.

It was inevitable, they say, that Donald J Trump — who for six grinding months has downplayed the seriousness of a virus that has killed 210,000 Americans — would get it. A long time coming. Inescapable. Divine justice. His fault.

After all, the virus feels nothing for race, age, political affiliation, gender, religion, demographic or nationality. It doesn’t care if you believe it is a hoax or a Chinese bioweapon. It doesn’t watch YouTube or swim in the QAnon swamp. It isn’t Russian or Chinese or from deep space or Deep State.

It is, simply, what it is, and the leader of the free world now has it.