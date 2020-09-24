Supreme test for the US

US Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s dying wish was that she would not be replaced until after the November 3 election which the entire world is waiting for with varying degrees of panic. A cynic might have replied:

"There are two chances of that, Madam Justice — a dog’s and zero."

The election is 40 days away. After his coronavirus, Taliban-bounty, China-trade-war, golfing-while-America-burns slump in the polls, President Donald Trump needs to make up a lot of lost votes if he has a dog’s chance of getting another four years in the White House.

Selecting a conservative-pleasing, Maga-happy Supreme Court justice might help.

The president apparently plans to pick a woman to fill the seat because "actually I like women more than men", he said at a North Carolina rally, the Washington Post reports. This just days after former model Amy Dorris accused him of sexually assaulting her in a private suite at the US Open tennis tournament in 1997.

There are real fears that the arrival of another conservative justice on the Supreme Court bench will threaten such landmark rulings as Roe vs Wade — which put reproductive rights back in women’s hands — in the haste to please Christian evangelicals and the pro-Trump, pro-life movement.

In their standout book Freakonomics, economists Steven Levitt and Stephen Dubner advance the theory that Roe vs Wade is the reason that US crime rates plummeted in the 1990s.

The authors argue that the combination of childhood poverty and single-parent households — worlds that a great many children would have been born into because of circumstance — are strong predictors of a life of crime.

Ginsburg was a crusader for the right of a woman to choose her life’s path. Her own path was guided by a moral code that the Republicans and their boot-licking sycophants appear to have cast aside in their desperate bid to hold on to power — and to hell with the cost.

Rest in peace.