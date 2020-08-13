News & Fox / Trending

America’s First Mind may be a little dim

US president seems to regard the content of TikTok as the sluiceway to Chinese propaganda

13 August 2020 - 05:00 Paul Ash
Picture: 123RF/Dilok Klaisataporn
Picture: 123RF/Dilok Klaisataporn

Local punters have been able to sample just what Donald Trump’s increasingly unhinged trade war with China will taste like.

The general consensus is likely to be "unpleasant".

Citing privacy concerns, Trump took aim at TikTok first, issuing what South Africans of a certain age would remember as a banning order which tried to do what it said on the box: silence it. An impossible task, really, like shovelling out the Augean stables, because for every TikTok that gets banned, there are another dozen waiting to rise up and claim our ever-shrinking ability to think.

That Trump and his advisers would regard the ludicrous video content on TikTok as the sluiceway to a Three Gorges Dam-worth of Chinese propaganda designed to take over America’s minds says a lot about the current state of America’s First Mind than it does about videos of people feeding chewy toffees to their dogs. (I made that up: I haven’t actually seen that on TikTok, but what’s the bet somebody has?)

The move that has surely come home to roost, however, is the president’s subsequent ban on WeChat. Banning WeChat, a platform on which millions of people make payments and, well, chat, is a biggie.

Tencent shares plunged 10% on Friday on the news, closing 5% down on the day. This pummelled JSE-listed Naspers, which owns a 31% stake in Tencent via Prosus, shedding 4% to finish the day at R3,088.39

If this is the White House’s way of trying to force a better trade deal ahead of November’s election, it has certainly gotten people’s attention, as they don’t say in Maude Street.

It’s a very dangerous game too. China might, as one Bloomberg commentator suggests, find itself increasingly isolated if more bans follow. Not that such time will be wasted: during one such period of isolation from the rest of the world, the Chinese invented gunpowder.

ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: International political economy sheds light on role of multinationals

Discipline shows why companies such as Huawei and TikTok are part of a global powerplay
Opinion
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
A bad week for Brian Molefe
News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week
2.
Lockdown day 137: Pictures of the day
News & Fox
3.
Real harm, imaginary compensation for Zim’s white ...
News & Fox / Trending
4.
PROFILE: Wits vice-chancellor Zeblon Vilakazi ...
News & Fox
5.
Lockdown economics: which SA online stores have ...
News & Fox / Digital

Related Articles

BRIGHT KHUMALO: TikTok’s explosive growth makes it worth watching

Opinion

TikTok and the splintering of global internet

Life

TOBY SHAPSHAK: Oupa gets his Gen Z groove on

Opinion / Pattern Recognition

US move to ban WeChat wipes out billions from Chinese and SA markets

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Donald Trump’s ban on WeChat has tech bosses scrambling

Companies

Clock TikTokking on US government deadline for Microsoft deal

Companies

JOHN DLUDLU: Huawei debacle to loom large at US-China trade talks

Opinion

STEVEN KUO: It’s not just US vs China — the EU is watching

Opinion

Naspers feels chill wind of US WeChat ban

Business

Microsoft may buy all of TikTok’s global operations

Companies

Banning TikTok opens a Pandora’s Box other platforms want closed

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.