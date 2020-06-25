News & Fox / Trending

Blackface was never funny

Blackface was never funny. It’s dehumanising. What follows is a policeman’s knee on a man’s neck

25 June 2020 - 06:00 Paul Ash

Three words for the folks whining about Leon Schuster’s movies being pulled off Showmax and an episode of Fawlty Towers being yanked off the BBC’s repeats: are you kidding?

Here’s another word for anyone who thinks that freedom of expression is being trampled on by angry people who would love to see Schuster’s movies consigned to the dustbin of history: blackface.

Blackface — makeup used by nonblack performers in caricatures of black people — is a theatrical "tradition" dating from around the time the first black people arrived in England, or the Americas, or Europe, or wherever it was sport for white people to make fun of black people (when they weren’t manacled to the ’tween decks of slave ships or being terrified by burning crosses on American hillsides).

Blackface was never funny. It’s dehumanising. What follows is a policeman’s knee on a man’s neck. In case of any lingering thoughts that Schuster is being unfairly treated, note that it was the "funnyman" himself who in a 2018 interview with the Sunday Times regretted ever doing blackface.

"But especially on Twitter they said stay away from the blackface, it’s not on. It was black people talking to me and you’ve got to listen. I can’t do it because I’ll be heavily criticised."

"Criticised"? No shucks, Schuster.

As for the Fawlty Towers episode in which the senile resident major uses the N-word multiple times in between Basil Fawlty, John Cleese’s henpecked hotelier, goose-stepping around the dining room and screaming "Don’t mention the war" while making Nazi salutes in front of his German guests — how has this outrage even made it to 2020?

Oh, sorry, I forgot: the EU and (illegal) immigrants, Little Britain’s two bogeymen, fear of which has caused England to retreat from history’s best peace treaty ever and consigned that sceptred isle to looming irrelevance.

PALESA MORUDU: Generation 2020: Is the human race becoming human?

Something unprecedented is happening as waves of people in the US protest against age-old racism
Opinion
1 week ago

Most read

1.
Lockdown day 89: Latest Covid-19 numbers
News & Fox / Numbers
2.
Lockdown day 90: Latest Covid-19 numbers
News & Fox / Numbers
3.
Home is where the hurt is: house prices may fall ...
News & Fox
4.
EXCLUSIVE: Former Comair CEO to launch new airline
News & Fox
5.
Lockdown day 89: Pictures of the day
News & Fox

Related Articles

JONATHAN JANSEN: For too long racism has walked the hallowed halls of elite ...

Opinion

RICHMOND TIMES-DISPATCH: Americans suffer emotional roller-coaster ride

Opinion

Oxford college backs removal of Rhodes statue

World / Europe

ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: Monstrous monuments that litter Western cities need not be ...

Opinion / Columnists

Australians turn up for Black Lives Matter rallies

World / Asia

Dutch deface statues of ‘dubious character’ as protests spread

World / Europe

SINDI ZILWA: Why black business still can’t breathe

Opinion / On My Mind

A selection of books that give insight into the problems of race in the US

Life / Books

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.