News & Fox / Trending

SA must stand up to Khosa-style bullying

This country has never been weaned off the bullying of the weak by the strong

11 June 2020 - 05:00 Paul Ash
Enough: South Africans show support for the Black Lives Matter movement this week in the US and to call for justice for local victims of police brutality. Picture: Esa Alexander/Sunday Times
Enough: South Africans show support for the Black Lives Matter movement this week in the US and to call for justice for local victims of police brutality. Picture: Esa Alexander/Sunday Times

In the land of the free, there is teargas on the wind as people protesting against the killing of a man by a policeman slug it out with cops armed as if it were Armageddon. And considering the venom, the running street battles, the burning shops and police stations, the killing of George Floyd may indeed turn out to be the Trump administration’s judgment day.

In SA, the SA National Defence Force announced that the soldiers who allegedly assaulted Alexandra resident Collins Khosa so badly outside his home that he died shortly afterwards on his bed were not to blame for his killing; that its investigation was complete. Nothing more to see here, folks, move along.

It can’t be just because of the lockdown that people did not take to the streets to protest Khosa’s death at the hand of soldiers who were supposedly there to keep the peace instead of abusing civilians. Can it?

For the record, the soldiers allegedly choked Khosa, poured his beer over his head, slammed him against a wall and beat him with the butt of an assault rifle.

That overreaction to a man drinking a beer on his stoep could see the army back in the dock defending itself against EFF leader Julius Malema, who has promised to sue the state on behalf of Khosa’s widow, Nomsa Montsha.

It’s two months since Khosa was killed. Have South Africans become so inured to violence that it took a spark thousands of miles away in another country to shock us awake?

Then again, this country has never been weaned off the bullying of the weak by the strong.

"The bastard in the uniform is more dangerous than evil itself," wrote activist and poet Ehsan Sehgal.

Put another way: give a weak man a badge and a gun, and watch the bully in him rise like smoke from a wildfire.

ROB ROSE: ANC, lamenting Floyd’s murder, battles with obvious hypocrisy of Collins Khosa’s death

Because the majority of black South Africans remain voiceless and vulnerable, they’re abused by power-mad cretins emboldened by a gun and a uniform
Opinion
3 days ago

Most read

1.
A bad week for Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma
News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week
2.
Lockdown day 76: Latest Covid-19 numbers
News & Fox / Numbers
3.
Steinhoff bankrolls Hawks probe into itself
News & Fox
4.
Lockdown day 75: Latest Covid-19 numbers
News & Fox / Numbers
5.
EXCLUSIVE: Tension as Jenitha John takes charge ...
News & Fox

Related Articles

ROB ROSE: The shame of Mapisa-Nqakula and the Khosa whitewash

Opinion

EDITORIAL: Judge lashes Cele and Mapisa-Nqakula over Collins Khosa killing

Opinion / Editorials

JUSTICE MALALA: ‘Yes minister’ lockdown exposes useless parliamentarians

Opinion

Iron fist: the SANDF and the killing of Collins Khosa

Features / Cover Story

GARETH VAN ONSELEN: The ANC’s culture of excessive force

Opinion / Columnists

CHARMAIN NAIDOO: What can be done in nearly nine minutes? A long, slow killing, ...

Opinion / Columnists

EDITORIAL: US violence highlights the need to get our own house in order

Opinion / Editorials

AYABONGA CAWE: Boot on the neck of blacks is a constant — everywhere

Opinion / Columnists

STEVEN FRIEDMAN: Covid-19 measures show saving black lives is not the ...

Opinion / Columnists

FRED KHUMALO: The day George Floyd didn’t come home

Opinion / A Moveable Feast

A knee on the neck of American freedom

News & Fox / Trending

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.