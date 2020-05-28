News & Fox / Trending

Jair Bolsonaro: The semi-masked crusader

Things are bad when your behaviour makes the current leader of the free world look good

28 May 2020 - 05:00 Paul Ash
Flying in the face of flu: Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro greets supporters upon arrival arriving at Planalto Palace in Brasilia. Picture: AFP/Evaristo SA
Flying in the face of flu: Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro greets supporters upon arrival arriving at Planalto Palace in Brasilia. Picture: AFP/Evaristo SA

"Go back to work, you bum!"

That is the sound a permanently lost vote makes as you go out for a stroll, a hotdog and a Coke while your country counts its Covid-19 dead — 965 that very day.

Not that Brazil’s populist, sweary president, Jair Bolsonaro, seemed at all bothered by the angry shouts of protesters or by people banging pots and pans from their windows and balconies as he cruised by, stopping for a selfie with a (masked) young girl and battling to keep the trimmings from his evening snack under control.

Brazil now trails the US in second place as the world’s most infected country — more than 23,000 dead out of 347,000 infections — while its leader sneers.

Things are bad when your behaviour makes the current leader of the free world look good.

President Donald Trump may be a fount of bad advice — bleach and hydroxychloroquine, anyone? — but he at least has got over calling Covid-19 no worse than the flu. Then again, about 100,000 dead in less than three months would certainly focus a person’s mind.

His counterpart down south seems to want to prove that whatever the US can do, Brazil can do better. Namely, ignore the arrival in-country of a lethally infectious virus, then dismiss it as "a little flu" and rail at the governors keeping some of the world’s most populous cities under lockdown as infection rates surge.

On the upside, Bolsonaro, unlike Trump, at least wears a mask in public, though that night it was around his neck most of the time and thus of zero use medically. Still, perhaps a fine bib to catch errant pieces of dinner for later snacking. I trust it was a killer hotdog.

GIDEON RACHMAN: Disaster looms for Brazil under Bolsonaro

The country is already paying a high price for the president's antics
Opinion
2 days ago

Most read

1.
EXCLUSIVE: Starbucks, defying recession, plans SA ...
News & Fox
2.
A good week for Derek Hanekom
News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week
3.
Home is where the hurt is: house prices may fall ...
News & Fox
4.
Lockdown day 62: Latest Covid-19 numbers
News & Fox / Numbers
5.
Lockdown day 62: Pictures of the day
News & Fox

Related Articles

Brazil’s poorest bear the brunt as virus moves to countryside

World / Americas

WHO suspends hydroxychloroquine trials over safety concerns

World

Floundering leaders found wanting in Covid-19 test

World

‘Those from the right take chloroquine,’ says Brazil’s Bolsonaro

World / Americas

Brazil’s attempts at reform point the way out of junk status for SA

Opinion

Jair Bolsonaro’s Covid-19 approach creates deep divide among Brazilians

World / Americas

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.