Blustering deeper into corona quicksand

Donald Trump, as he likes to keep reminding us, is "a very smart guy".

So smart, in fact, that he retweeted a tweet calling for US health czar Dr Anthony Fauci to be fired.

This is, after all, the president who first dismissed the coronavirus as a hoax and, when it became abundantly clear that it wasn’t, began pushing hydroxychloroquine as a cure, a claim that experts — by which we mean people with more than just gleanings from social media on medicine and science, not to mention the widow of an American who tried it — say has no basis in fact.

While the drug is being tested as a possible therapy, the global body of medical opinion is a long way from bowing in the direction of the White House and chanting "Praise be! A cure!"