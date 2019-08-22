News & Fox / Trending

CR17: it’s clearly time for more transparency

CR and his entire campaign team should come clean in the wake of leaked e-mails and bank statements

22 August 2019 - 05:00 Genevieve Quintal
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS

SA has been enthralled by a series of leaked bank statements and e-mails from President Cyril Ramaphosa’s 2017 ANC presidential campaign.

Dubbed the #CR17Leaks, their release is intended to knock the reputation of a president who came to power promising to clean up a government ridden with scandal.

They began with e-mails which allegedly show that Ramaphosa was aware of the identity of some of the donors to his 2017 campaign ahead of the ANC’s Nasrec conference. If true, this contradicts claims that he was kept at arm’s length from the details about donors to his campaign.

Then came the leaks of bank statements.

The leaks have lifted the lid on the prominent businesspeople who donated to the campaign.

It also revealed who in the ANC campaigned for Ramaphosa.

At first there seemed to be no real evidence of wrongdoing in the leaked e-mails or bank statements, just a list of people who had donated to and worked for the campaign.

But it is becoming clear that things are not as rosy as some would have us believe. While it is not yet clear if the president did anything wrong, it is possible that some of those working on his behalf were not as straitlaced.

At the weekend it was alleged that small business development minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, who was appointed to the cabinet following the May elections, misappropriated campaign funds. Ntshavheni, who headed Ramaphosa’s campaign in Limpopo, denied this.

There are still a lot of questions that need to be answered by the CR17 campaign. Let’s face it: where there is smoke, there is fire.

At some point there will have to be more transparency and we as South Africans should demand it.

EDITORIAL: Ramaphosa’s donors — ANC own goal

The ANC is now having to deal with numbskull conspiracy theories because it failed to embrace a regime of transparency around political donations two ...
Opinion
1 week ago

Most read

1.
Why SA has Africa’s highest porn viewership
News & Fox / Digital
2.
Boardroom coup: engineering chaos at PSV Holdings
News & Fox
3.
The reinvention of Lego
News & Fox / Digital
4.
Why auditing ‘is not in a good space’
News & Fox
5.
PROFILE: Fundi Tshazibana — a warrior for the ...
News & Fox

Related Articles

NEWS ANALYSIS: Cyril Ramaphosa cornered as fightback endgame comes into view

National

GARETH VAN ONSELEN: The crumbling walls of Ramaphosa’s Jericho

Opinion / Columnists

TOM EATON: Gasp! Shock! Horror! Ramaphosa did what?

Opinion / Columnists

EFF says its MP received money from Ramaphosa’s CR17 campaign funds

Politics

CAROL PATON: Mcebisi Jonas’s ‘After Dawn’ doesn’t provide a solution

Opinion / Columnists

TOM EATON: R50,000 is really only a big night out for the likes of Zizi Kodwa

Opinion / Columnists

COMMENT: Where Cyril went wrong

Opinion

CAROL PATON: Ramaphosa has to set the agenda

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.