CR17: it’s clearly time for more transparency

SA has been enthralled by a series of leaked bank statements and e-mails from President Cyril Ramaphosa’s 2017 ANC presidential campaign.

Dubbed the #CR17Leaks, their release is intended to knock the reputation of a president who came to power promising to clean up a government ridden with scandal.

They began with e-mails which allegedly show that Ramaphosa was aware of the identity of some of the donors to his 2017 campaign ahead of the ANC’s Nasrec conference. If true, this contradicts claims that he was kept at arm’s length from the details about donors to his campaign.

Then came the leaks of bank statements.

The leaks have lifted the lid on the prominent businesspeople who donated to the campaign.

It also revealed who in the ANC campaigned for Ramaphosa.

At first there seemed to be no real evidence of wrongdoing in the leaked e-mails or bank statements, just a list of people who had donated to and worked for the campaign.

But it is becoming clear that things are not as rosy as some would have us believe. While it is not yet clear if the president did anything wrong, it is possible that some of those working on his behalf were not as straitlaced.

At the weekend it was alleged that small business development minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, who was appointed to the cabinet following the May elections, misappropriated campaign funds. Ntshavheni, who headed Ramaphosa’s campaign in Limpopo, denied this.

There are still a lot of questions that need to be answered by the CR17 campaign. Let’s face it: where there is smoke, there is fire.

At some point there will have to be more transparency and we as South Africans should demand it.