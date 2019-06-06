Just grimace and bear it

There is a wonderful moment in The Crown, the excellent drama about Queen Elizabeth, when the queen and her mother are watching from a window of Buckingham Palace as guests arrive for the first garden party in which the queen gets to meet her subjects.

"Who do you suppose that is?" asks the queen, her eyes widening.

"That," says the queen mother with a quivering mouth, "is Harry the Hammer, a boxer from the Old Kent Road."

Letting the commoners into the palace — a deliberate move to humanise the image of the queen among her people — reached its apogee this week during US President Donald Trump’s state visit to Britain.