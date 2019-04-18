Cats, Wikileaks and biting the wrong hand

This is the same government that has been unable to honour the "will of the people" for Britain to depart the EU in an orderly fashion. The fate of a bearded, information-peddling narcissist seems like warm beer by comparison.

That Britain took the extraordinary step of letting its police invade another country’s embassy — whether that country asked them to or not — would suggest that whatever political fallout that may come from extraditing Assange to the US is mere chaff in the current climate where betrayal stalks the corridors and, to paraphrase Hunter S Thompson, every day good people die like dogs.

Extraditing Assange, once he has served 12 months for jumping bail, doesn’t look good. If embassies aren’t sacrosanct spaces untouchable by host-nation security, what good is international law? Then again, maybe Assange should have cleaned his room and taken better care of his cat, points apparently raised in a letter to him from his Ecuadorian embassy hosts for eight years.

Better still, he should have ensured WikiLeaks did not, in a roundabout way, accuse the new Ecuadorian president, Lenín Moreno, of corruption. That’s called biting the hand that feeds you.