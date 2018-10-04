US credibility on trial in Kavanaugh saga

Washington is holding its breath while the FBI investigates Brett Kavanaugh, US President Donald Trump’s nomination to the Supreme Court bench.

Kavanaugh’s elevation to the highest court — scheduled to have been done and dusted by this past Monday — appeared paved with Republican gold until a series of last-minute allegations caused a delay.

The prime hiccup was the testimony of Christine Blasey Ford, a widely published professor of psychology at Palo Alto University.

Ford calmly and credibly placed it on record that Kavanaugh had drunk himself into a near-stupor before pinning her down on a bed while a friend watched and "grinding" his crotch against her.

Questioned by a specialist prosecutor, she brought her country to a standstill with her testimony.

He was, she said, so drunk that he was unable to remove her clothing. She escaped and kept her secret for decades.

Republicans, including Trump, had no choice but to admit to her credibility.

In testimony during which he grimaced, sobbed, and repeatedly pushed his tongue into his cheek, Kavanaugh said he was the victim of a political conspiracy.

Why was Ford suddenly coming forward now?

His answer was that it was all a plot by the Democrats, who knew of her claims well in advance.

There may be a point of sorts here. If the Democrats can drag out the confirmation hearing until after the mid-term elections, they might have a majority in the senate and simply vote against Kavanaugh.

Meanwhile, the Republicans have agreed to a one-week FBI investigation of Ford’s claims, along with those of others.

To a watching world, the credibility of the US is now on trial. Will Trump and his friends be able to pull off this highly contested nomination in the face of mounting evidence that their candidate has a problem with drinking and with rage?