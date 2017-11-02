News & Fox / Trending

Yes, but is Jacob Zuma a real gangster?

When Jesse James died, his crimes died with him, but Al Capone’s criminal organisation lives on. Where does SA’s president sit on the gangster continuum?

02 November 2017 - 06:56 Ray Hartley
Picture: BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS
Picture: BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS

The words make chilling reading. They are placed on the record on page 119 of journalist Jacques Pauw’s new book, The President’s Keepers.

The gangster Glenn Agliotti, organiser of the disorganised killing of Brett Kebble, is talking to business associates Paul de Robillard and Yusuf Kajee about the cigarette smuggling business. One of them recorded the conversation for posterity:

Agliotti: "Get the product [cigarettes] and we will run it. I will give you all the protection in writing. They know I’m a gangster."

Kajee: "Will it be with their blessing?"

Agliotti: "SAPS [the SA police], Hawks, Sars [the SA Revenue Service] all the way down. We already negotiated the whole thing. Three years. That is my retirement. I said, ‘Zuma you are going to pay. I helped you become president or you would have been arrested’."

Kajee: "But he is a genuine guy."

Agliotti: "No, he is fine. He is a gangster like us."

There you have it from the mouth of someone who is something of an expert on the subject of who is or is not a gangster in SA.

So, is Zuma a gangster?

According to Urban Dictionary there are two types of gangster: "wannabes", who hang out on street corners talking tough; and real gangsters, who are "behind organised crime".

PETER BRUCE: Gerrie Nel could use Duduzane Zuma as bait to catch Shaun The Sheep

A devilishly clever plan to formulate wider criminal charges against all of the people involved in state capture
Opinion
9 days ago

What Agliotti is describing above would suggest that when he awards Zuma the accolade "a gangster like us", he is talking about organised crime. The scenario he describes is a network of bribed and colluding organisations from "SAPS, Hawks, Sars all the way down" that are going to support the operation of a criminal enterprise.

In Howard Abadinsky’s book, Organised Crime, the definition is further embellished: "Garden variety/conventional crime is different from organised crime."

Jesse James was an ordinary criminal but Al Capone worked at a higher (lower?) level. He was involved with organised crime.

When James died, his crimes died with him, but Capone’s criminal organisation lives on long after his death in 1947.

"Thus perpetuity is a variable that can distinguish organised from conventional crime," concludes Abadinsky.

So where does Zuma — assuming that Agliotti is correct to characterise him as a "gangster" — sit on this continuum?

At the moment, he is an ordinary gangster, but if he is able to ensure that the enterprise Agliotti alleges he is involved with outlives his presidency, he will graduate to the big leagues of "organised crime".

Taking this to its logical conclusion, the ANC will decide Zuma’s ranking in the gangster hierarchy in December.

hartleyr@tisoblackstar.co.za

Also in FM:

Spy tapes: how Zuma came full circle

After years of successfully evading attempts to bring corruption charges against him, the president has been stripped of his ‘spy-tapes defence’. It ...
Features
6 days ago

GARETH VAN ONSELEN: Whoever wins ANC election, there won’t be a leader

Which came first: President Jacob Zuma or the environment that produced him?
Features
6 days ago

EDITORIAL: Ramaphosa through Zuma’s looking glass

In a year’s time, when the country looks back on the dying days of this presidency, we’ll wonder how it was that we became so desensitised that we ...
Opinion
6 days ago

ROB ROSE: Some nuclear, comrade?

Zuma must have been at his wits’ end, after successive minions failed to implement the R1 trillion nuclear deal. Time to call in the big guns. We ...
Opinion
6 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Yes, but is Jacob Zuma a real gangster?
News & Fox / Trending
2.
ENTREPRENEUR: TymeDigital CEO Sandile Shabalala
News & Fox / Entrepreneurs
3.
HOT PROPERTY: Share in Kariega Game Reserve for ...
News & Fox / Hot Property
4.
GIMME: iOS 11 review
News & Fox / Gimme

Related Articles

PETER BRUCE: Time to stalk the stalkers
Opinion / Bruce's List

Ivan Pillay begged Zuma to submit tax returns, says Jacques Pauw
National

TIM COHEN: Joining the dots leads to a smoking gun
Opinion / Columnists

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.