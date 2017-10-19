TRENDING: The fall of Harvey Scissorhands

Hollywood is in the business of producing films littered with misogyny, violence and the depiction of women as sex objects.

So it is amusing that a powerful Hollywood insider such as Harvey Weinstein embraced these values in his personal life.

But this is no laughing matter.

Since The New York Times published an article alleging Weinstein was using his position of power to abuse young actresses, more than 30 have come forward with allegations that include assault and rape.