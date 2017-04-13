Thabo Mbeki: A question of conscience

He suggests that the constitutional court’s March 2016 Nkandla judgment required that Zuma be held to account.

Mbeki says: "In this regard it is imperative that all our political parties and our nation as a whole must pay particular attention to the judgment.

"The court went to great lengths to explain the obligations our constitution places on all organs of state‚ thanks to the success of the vision adopted by our nation as a consequence of the political victory of the protracted and costly struggle for national liberation."

Indeed it did — and in graphic language, too. Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng warned: "Public office-bearers ignore their constitutional obligations at their peril. This is so because constitutionalism, accountability and the rule of law constitute the sharp and mighty sword that stands ready to chop the ugly head of impunity off its stiffened neck."

Mogoeng referred to — and this raises the matter of conscience — "each member’s equally irreversible public declaration of allegiance to the republic, obedience, respect and vindication of the constitution and all law of the republic, to the best of her abilities".

By saying "each member", Mogoeng clearly viewed individual MPs and not political parties as the unit responsible for accountability.

As Mbeki was penning his article, an opposition party was attempting to get the constitutional court to hear its argument that the no-confidence vote be a secret ballot.

This would free MPs from the consequences of breaking party ranks.