TRENDING: ‘The Apprentice’ comes to Washington
You’re fired, White House tells acting attorney-general as outrage over Trump’s travel ban spreads
In the latest episode of The Apprentice: White House, I’m afraid it’s none other than Donald Trump who is trending once more.
This time it’s because, in the interests of national security, he has banned citizens from seven majority Muslim countries from entering the US.
This, the latest in a series of “executive orders” signed by Trump, has proved his most controversial.
Why else would actor Simon Helberg (The Big Bang Theory) appear on the red carpet at the Screen Actors Guild awards with a sign that read “REFUGEES WELCOME”? His wife, actress Jocelyn Towne, had “LET THEM IN” written across her chest.
Across the US, in airports and on the streets, protests have grown over Trump’s order. Among those who objected to it was none other than Trump’s acting attorney-general, Sally Yates.
She said the justice department would not defend the order against court challenges because this would not be “consistent with this institution’s solemn obligation to always seek justice and stand for what is right”.
As news agency Reuters drily put it, “hours later, she was fired”. You know, like they do on The Apprentice.
Her sin was that she “has betrayed the department of justice by refusing to enforce a legal order designed to protect the citizens of the US”.
Also not on the same page were officials of the US state department, who said via something called the “dissent channel” — a means of quietly objecting to the boss — that the ban would damage America’s image.
“The end result of this ban will not be a drop in terror attacks in the US; rather it will be a drop in international goodwill towards Americans and a threat towards our economy,” said the diplomats.
The response from the White House, through spokesman Sean Spicer, was simple: “I think that they should either get with the programme or they can go.”
You know, like on The Apprentice.
Please login or register to comment.