TRENDING: ‘I’ve got to fly’ set to get a new meaning

By the end of this year, the ultimate urban commuter fantasy will be up and flying, if the Airbus Group and a Chinese competitor are to be believed.

That’s right, the flying car — a favourite of the Popular Mechanics cover illustration for decades — will be constructed and tested, say the aircraft manufacturers.

China’s Ehang drone maker is developing an unmanned prototype, the Ehang 184. It’s essentially a quadcopter drone that can carry 120kg for about 30km. It hasn’t yet carried a person.

Airbus is exploring, says news agency Reuters, "concepts such as a vehicle to transport individuals or a helicopter-style vehicle that can carry multiple riders".