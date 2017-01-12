On the one hand there is cause to celebrate. The world is about to get a Republican US president who is sceptical of data supplied by US intelligence agencies.

Remember the evidence of Saddam Hussein’s weapons of mass destruction collected by intelligence agencies? It turns out they didn’t want facts to get in the way of a good war.

So kudos to Donald Trump for questioning a CIA finding that Russia had intervened to skew the US election in his favour by hacking and distributing the contents of the Democratic National Committee’s e-mails.

But was Trump acting out of scepticism or self-interest? After all, he was the direct beneficiary of the hacking, the CIA says.