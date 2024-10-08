Investors face a quandary in assessing if both counters are value traps
The security gate business itself is thriving, but Taylor and NMC are a drag
The British pound is the oldest currency in the world
The property heavyweight continues to underwhelm with below-market returns, prompting some investors to head for the exits
Many state schools are struggling and underresourced. But one of them has shown that with determination and planning they can be made to flourish, financially and academically
South Africa is in a rare moment of economic optimism and the GNU needs to focus on not messing that up
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
By the numbers | Oldest currencies still used today
By the numbers | Tax revenue vs GDP
By the numbers | The Big Mac index
By the numbers | The most visited websites in the world
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.