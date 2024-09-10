With plenty of options for growth and diversification, the miner may have put another bid for Anglo on the back burner — for now
Namibia’s offshore oil and local fishing ventures are under the spotlight
In 2023, China was a leading agricultural importer, accounting for 11% of global agricultural imports
Credit retailers and value retailers are likely to get most benefit most from the extra spending, but Sars will score too
Dishes and supercomputers in the veld help scientists to harvest and interpret information about the outer reaches of the universe
Let’s delve into executive influence — good and bad — on company prospects
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
By the numbers | Deadlier mpox detected in 8 African countries
Almost 19,000 people diagnosed with mpox this year
also read:
Fitch says mpox could add to African countries’ fiscal pressures
Rapidly mutating mpox virus leaves African scientists in the dark
Mpox vaccines finally start arriving in Africa after WHO’s slow process
Mpox surge in Central Africa exposes the most vulnerable
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.