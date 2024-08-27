News & Fox / Numbers

By the numbers | The Big Mac index

The Big Mac index, created by The Economist, is a lighthearted guide to whether currencies are at their ‘correct’ level

27 August 2024 - 07:00
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Click to enlarge.
Click to enlarge.

By the numbers | The most visited websites in the world

Google, which lost its landmark antitrust case against the US department of justice recently, is used by more than 5.4-billion people accessing the ...
News & Fox
1 week ago

By the numbers | Animals with the strongest bite force

Measured in pounds per square inch
News & Fox
2 weeks ago

By the numbers | The Olympics draw millions but rarely sell out

The number of tickets sold/available for the Summer Olympics since 1984
News & Fox
4 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Medical aids are out under NHI — even if it means ...
News & Fox
2.
Aaron the outspoken: do all roads lead to NHI?
News & Fox
3.
By the numbers | The Big Mac index
News & Fox / Numbers
4.
Son of Sekhukhuneland: Why Motsoaledi won’t let ...
News & Fox
5.
PODCAST: Reflections on women’s participation in ...
News & Fox

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.