News & Fox / Numbers

By the numbers | The most visited websites in the world

Google, which lost its landmark antitrust case against the US department of justice recently, is used by more than 5.4-billion people accessing the internet regularly

20 August 2024 - 07:00
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Click to enlarge.
Click to enlarge.

By the numbers | Animals with the strongest bite force

Measured in pounds per square inch
News & Fox
1 week ago

By the numbers | The world’s most endangered animals

Estimated numbers left in the wild
News & Fox
4 weeks ago

By the numbers | Most popular social networks in SA

Facebook has by far the most highly active users
News & Fox
1 month ago

By the numbers | Who drinks tea?

Share of respondents who regularly consume tea in selected countries
News & Fox
2 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
There’s still nickel in them thar hills
News & Fox
2.
PROFILE: Connie Bloem is trading for the masses
News & Fox / Entrepreneurs
3.
Son of Sekhukhuneland: Why Motsoaledi won’t let ...
News & Fox
4.
PODCAST: SA farm jobs remain well above the ...
News & Fox
5.
How spammers invade our privacy
News & Fox

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.