News & Fox / Numbers

By the numbers | The global game of football

After 100 years of international football, the game has become the only truly global sport

24 June 2024 - 07:00
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

By the numbers | Who drinks tea?

Share of respondents who regularly consume tea in selected countries
News & Fox
1 week ago

By the numbers | Where air pollution was the worst in 2023

World Health Organisation recommends not exceeding over 5μg/m3 annual average PM2.5 concentration
News & Fox
1 month ago

By the numbers | Where water stress will be highest by 2050

Projected ratio of human water demand to water availability in 2050
News & Fox
2 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
Neighbouring countries under threat as war in ...
News & Fox
2.
Youth step up to help govern the Western Cape
News & Fox
3.
The NHI revolution will be digital
News & Fox
4.
Struggling Denel gets a shot in the arm
News & Fox
5.
The GNU has 5 parties. Only 2 support NHI. What ...
News & Fox

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.