×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News & Fox / Numbers

By the numbers | Record-breaking heat in Europe

01 August 2022 - 09:00
Click to enlarge.
Click to enlarge.

Extreme weather losses total $65bn in first half

Munch Re data shows at least half of the amount is not insured
News
3 days ago

What the Luton Airport runway meltdown tells us about climate change

The Luton runway was closed for nearly two hours, prompting airlines to delay or divert flights as temperatures rose above 37ºC
World
1 week ago

Southern Europe battles wildfires amid record-breaking heatwave

Due to soaring climate-change induced temperatures, wildfires are blazing in the UK, France, Spain, Portugal, Greece and Italy
World
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Dirco document defines SA’s national interest for ...
News & Fox
2.
ANC wants tighter citizenship laws to keep out ...
News & Fox
3.
A focus on the needs of the public sector
News & Fox
4.
War zone at Cape Town’s gates
News & Fox
5.
Keeping Cape Town on the rails
News & Fox

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.