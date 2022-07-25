It may seem like a bold gamble for MTN, but the PIC and the government may benefit from the tie-up in the long term
Report shows that the continent is not a priority market for electric vehicles
Presidents/prime ministers/heads of state assassinated in the past two decades
Germs are outsmarting medicine faster than SA’s overburdened facilities can keep up with. There are ways to cut resistance, but such plans need more money for them to work
As tourism recovers, the first manager of the Waterfront’s Victoria & Alfred Hotel believes his hotel company can double in size in the next five years
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
By the numbers | Leaders assassinated since 2000
Japan to hold state funeral for slain ex-premier Abe Shinzo
Japanese pay respect to murdered former leader Abe Shinzo
OBITUARY: Shinzo Abe sought to reinvigorate Japan with bold economic policies, strong armed forces
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.