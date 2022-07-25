×

Numbers

By the numbers | Leaders assassinated since 2000

25 July 2022 - 10:00
Click to enlarge.
Japan to hold state funeral for slain ex-premier Abe Shinzo

A private wake and funeral have already been held at a Buddhist temple in Tokyo for Shinzo Abe leaves a wife, Akie, and two brothers

1 week ago

Japanese pay respect to murdered former leader Abe Shinzo

From early morning, long lines of people formed outside the temple in which Abe’s body lay

1 week ago

OBITUARY: Shinzo Abe sought to reinvigorate Japan with bold economic policies, strong armed forces

Abe, who left office in 2020, was shot and killed on Friday during an election campaign speech

2 weeks ago
