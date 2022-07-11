Planned overhaul of executive pay may come too late
Good, hard-working South Africans have long wanted Ramaphosa to do well, but they are beginning to think, with his protracted silence while he is clearly under attack, that he is ‘just like the rest’
Billionaire Elon Musk issued a humorous late-night response to Twitter’s preparations to sue and force him to complete a $44bn takeover of the company.
It’s costing the economy billions, and individuals their livelihoods. In the face of prolonged government inaction, voters are out of patience ...
It's not glamorous or sexy like Camps Bay or the Waterfront, but there's a reason why companies like Vodacom and Discovery are opening in Century City
By the numbers | Confidence in the US Supreme Court sinks to new low
Joe Biden signs executive order on abortion
IAN BREMMER: US’s dysfunctional politics is only getting worse
Abortion law is just the start for conservative US judges
EDITORIAL: Reproductive rights in SA streets ahead of other countries
