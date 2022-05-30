×

News & Fox / Numbers

By the numbers | Mass shootings in the US

30 May 2022 - 08:00
Click to enlarge.
Click to enlarge.

Gunman kills 14 children and a teacher in Texas school

Governor says 18-year-old gunman  entered Robb Elementary School in  Uvalde and shot dead 15
World
5 days ago

Biden deplores ‘poison’ of white supremacy after mass shooting in Buffalo

Ten black Americans were killed in racially motivated shooting by 18-year-old white teenager
World
1 week ago

California church shooter ‘was upset over China-Taiwan tension’

FBI opens hate crimes probe after man kills one and wounds five at church function
World
1 week ago

Police search for gunman after six killed in mass shooting in Sacramento

In addition to the six dead, another 12 people were wounded in California’s state capital
World
1 month ago
