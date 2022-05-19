By the numbers | The world’s bestselling car

Cratering commodity prices and a rocky production quarter have rubbed off some of the Cutifani gloss. But all is not lost
The former health minister has struggled to build a solid campaign for a decade now — and the ‘step aside’ rule works solidly in Ramaphosa’s favour
Areas in the municipality that were devastated by unrest and floods are drawing new projects, including one that will enable the city to be viewed from above
The JSE has had a torrid time of things, dropping from about 800 listings in the late 1990s to just 314 today. And some believe that number could drop as low as 100 within five years
The history we think we know is shaped as much by fiction — and often, outright lies — as it is by textbooks
