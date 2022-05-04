By the numbers | 2022’s stores of value: gold, oil and grain

The retailer has sidestepped a resounding no to its remuneration plan, by issuing top brass millions of so-called phantom shares
Cosatu members might come to rue the way they treated the president at the Workers’ Day rally
Geopolitical conflict and rising interest rates on the horizon have seen investors shift from risk assets to real assets
SA of late feels as if it is lurching from one crisis to the next: Covid, unrest, xenophobia, natural disasters, a morbund economy ... In the absence of effective governance, it raises the spectre of ...
Richard Steyn’s impressive new book on Alfred Milner may not say as much, but it paints the picture of a warmongering narcissist
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.