By the numbers | Rhino poaching in SA

22 February 2022 - 16:00
Rhino poaching climbs for first time in seven years

End of lockdowns thought to be behind rise in number of animals killed
1 week ago

EDITORIAL: Wildlife heritage faces the same plundering as infrastructure

From abalone to pangolins, poachers escape with impunity as financial flows face scrutiny
2 months ago

Financial firms not doing enough to track illicit wildlife trade

The SA Anti-Money Laundering Integrated Task Force says 86% of financial firms have no system to detect such flows
3 months ago
