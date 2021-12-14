News & Fox / Numbers

By the numbers | Record-high unemployment

14 December 2021 - 08:30
Click to enlarge.
Click to enlarge.

Getting to grips with SA’s jobless recovery

The country’s latest unemployment report is a horror show, reflecting that the fabric of the local labour market is continuing to deteriorate, ...
Features
5 days ago

BUSI MAVUSO: Can our leaders stop languishing and start clearing reform hurdles?

Increasing social benefits only addresses the symptoms of a system gone wrong
Opinion
1 week ago

EDITORIAL: Jobless numbers are now a clanging bell

Alarming unemployment figures show how deep the economic malaise is
Opinion
1 week ago

Unemployment data shows heavy toll of Zuma-inspired violence in KZN and Gauteng

Number of discouraged job seekers increased by 545,000, while the number of people who weren’t economically active increased by 443,000
National
1 week ago
